Husband shoots dead his wife in Takhar

KABUL: Local officials in northern Takhar province said that a 17 years old girl was shot dead by her husband in Rostaq district.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Jawad Hijri said Farid, whose father is an illegal armed figure in the area, killed her wife. According to him, being helped by his father, Farid had fled the area. “The security forces are after him,” Hijri said, adding that the perpetrators would be held accountable.

Hakmi, who lost her sister, says the incident occurred last week and that her sister was shot with 30 bullets on her chest.

Afghanistan has been a patriarchal society for a long time which gives men more power while women are put in caves with less freedom and rights to take their own journey of life.