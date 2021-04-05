Hydropower dam project completed in Badakhshan

AT News

KABUL: The project of Shorabak hydropower dam was completed and is to be inaugurated soon by President Ghani, officials at the ministry of water and energy said.

Shorabak is located in the northeastern province of Badakhshan and is the second dam to be inaugurated in 1400 (Current Persian Year) after the Kamal Khan dam in the western province of Nimroz that borders Iran’s province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The Shorabak dam does not reserve water and only produces electricity by three turbines, according to Seyar Nikzad, an official of the ministry of water and energy.

The dam is just outside of Faizabad the provincial capital. It began in 2015 with a budget of 45 million Euros donated by Germany.

The dam is made on the Kokcha river and will produce eight megawatt electricity for 15,000 families.

This is the largest power dam in Badakhshan and will resolve electricity problems in Faizabad.

Sayed Ahmad Naseri, a provincial official, said that the project was delayed for one year because of the Corona virus problems and will inaugurate this month.

Less than 10 per cent of Faizabad residents enjoy electricity despite huge amounts being expensed by the National Solidarity Program to build small power dams.

Badakhshan generally needs 450 megawatt electricity.

Afghanistan is severely dependant to neighboring countries’ electricity and imports from Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.