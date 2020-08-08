I stood against President Ghani over possible deal on Durand Line: Seyal

AT News

KABUL: Ghorzang Seyal, a young member of the Consultative Loya Jirga, who was dragged out of the Jirga’s tent on the first day of the assembly, said that he stood against President Ashraf Ghani’s speech as he was ignored the issues of the Durand Line. He said that he was under investigation by the National Directorate of Security for six hours.

Seyal on Saturday said that the government placed secret people among the members of the Jirga.

Seyal blamed the government for not providing details about the destiny of Durand Line and rumors about the border management deal with Pakistan. Referring to the Pakistani military’s move alongside the Durand Line, he questioned the government as saying that Durand Line has not been fenced during the weakest regimes imposed in Afghanistan, and that how was it possible for Islamabad to fence it while the current government is supported by worldwide countries.

“Durad is being fenced, seven gates are built, Pakistani military come forward to Afghan soil and they fire rockets on Kunar,” Seyal added, criticizing the government’s stance against Pakistan.

This is as recently the Pakistani forces had tried to establish military installation on the zero-point of Durand Line. Fencing on the line is also continuing by the Pakistani side that had created doubt of covert deal.

Former head of the National Directorate of Security Rahmatullah Nabil had recently in a press conference expressed doubt of a deal with Pakistan when it comes to the Durand Line issue.

Talking about recent developments across the Durand Line, Nabil said that deals have been made when it comes to the recent movements of the Pakistani military forces alongside the Durand Line, including the construction of new installations by the Pakistanis along the line.