ICESCO includes Jam Minaret in Islamic heritage list

KABUL: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has included Afghanistan’s minaret of Jam in the list of Islamic heritage list as it is the world’s second minaret made of bricks.

The Jam minaret stands on a river bank in the Shahrak district of Ghor province in the mountainous central area. Earlier reports had said the minaret was in danger of collapse, calling for urgent government and UNESCO’s attention.

The ministry of foreign affairs praised the move and ministry of information and culture said that the Jam minaret was the first Afghan ancient relic registered in the list of Islamic heritages.

The ICESCO included 22 cultural relics from six countries including the Jam minaret in its third session.

“Fortunately, we received the news that the ICESCO included the Jam minaret in the list of Islamic heritages in its third session,” Saber Mohmand, spokesman of the culture ministry said Wednesday.

He said that the ICESCO would also be responsible for the maintenance and reconstruction of Jam minaret just like the UNESCO.

Mohmand said that the work of a retaining wall around the minaret was completed a few months ago, but added that the relic was still in danger of destruction.

The 65-meter high minaret was built by the Ghoried dynasty in 12th century. The UNESCO registered it in 2002.

The Jam is the second minaret made of bricks after the Qotab minaret in India’s New Delhi.