ICRC to stay active in Afghanistan despite ‘security challenges’

AT News Report

KABUL: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said it would keep working in Afghanistan despite increasing “security challenges”.

The ICRC President, Peter Maurer in a meeting with chief executive Abdullah Abdullah that working in Afghanistan was a priority of the committee, promising that their activities would continue.

The meeting took place at the sidelines of the annual session of the Crans Montana Forum on Friday in Geneva, according to the chief executive office.

Maurer also provided Abdullah with a report prepared by the ICRC on the situation of Afghan prisons and detention centers, asking for government’s attention to the advices offered in the report.

The Crans Montana Forum session discusses the most political, economic and regional issues with their international consequences.

The ICRC announced a few months ago that it would stop activities in Afghanistan in the wake of Taliban threats.

Taliban had said that the committee did not fulfill what it had promised, thus the group would not guarantee the security of its staff “until a second announcement”.

The ICRC closed its offices last year for two months after the Taliban criticized it.

The Swiss-based international relief body has been active in Afghanistan for more than 30 years. It has branch offices in 17 of 34 provinces that work to help the war captives, empowering services, healthcare, donating foodstuff and non-food services to the internal displaced persons.