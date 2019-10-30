Idrees Zaman appointed as acting Foreign Minister

AT News Report

KABUL: Idrees Zaman has been officially appointed as acting minister of foreign affairs on Wednesday by President Ashraf Ghani. This comes after former minister and leader of Hezb-e-Jamiat (political party), Salahuddin Rabbani has step downed from his position.

“Mr. Idrees Zaman shall be the acting foreign minister until the appointment of new minister,” said the foreign ministry on its twitter page.

Former acting foreign minister, Rabbani has called favoritism and forge formation in the government by presidential palace as a reason behind his resignation.

“President Ashraf Ghani has appointed Mr. Idrees Zaman, the current Deputy Minister for Political Affairs as the ministry’s acting minister,” said President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqi.

The foreign ministry has been severally accused of corruption and fraudulence. Ghani has repeatedly emphasized on investigation of administrative corruption in ministry but Rabbani had opposed the decision, saying that there are political agendas behind it.