IEC accused of siding ‘a certain team’ in poll result announcing

AT News

KABUL: The parliament accuses the Independent Election Commission (IEC) of favoring “a certain team” while announcing initial results of September 28th presidential elections.

Some of lawmakers said in the parliament’s Monday session that the Independent Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC) needed to probe election-related complaints properly and impartially. They said that polls would go to a runoff if the complaint commission does its job correctly.

Meanwhile, some of the legislators claimed of being disgraced by President Ghani’s bodyguards on Sunday when they wanted to attend a ceremony held by Ghani.

The commission announced initial results of election after several weeks that showed President Ghani the winner of the poll with securing more than 50 per cent.

Some of parliamentarians who back Ghani’s immediate rival Abdullah Abdullah in the contest, said the results were based on fraudulent votes.

Abdullah won some 39 per cent of the votes and came second among 13 contenders.

They asked the electoral complaint commission to probe the candidates’ complaints.

The members of parliament asked the government to explain disrespect of them by President Ghani’s bodyguards.

The parliament’s Monday session also focused on the next year’s budget. The budget is 428 billion Afs.