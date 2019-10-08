IEC computer server hacked

AT News Report

KABUL: Sources close to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said that the server of its computer system was hacked and that the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called German technology experts to solve the problem.

Indian hackers are blamed for the incident and according to reports, they have hacked it to help a candidate in the presidential election who is backed by Indian government.

Meanwhile, presidential candidates and electoral teams accuse President Ghani of endeavoring to include the non-biometric ballots in system and change the fate of results through fraud.

But the election commission says that the server and biometric system are under their control.

The German company working on the election commission computer system has stopped working due to the problem and presidential candidates have no access to the system for several days.

The UN special representative in Afghanistan and head of the UNAMA, Tadamichi Yamamoto has reportedly asked the foreign ministry to urgently issue visa for the German experts to come to Afghanistan to solve the problem.

President Ghani’s rivals in the election accuse him of having hand behind the hacking to include the non-biometric votes to the system for counting.