IEC confirms cyberattacks on its main server

KABUL: A member of Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) has said that the cyber-security of IEC’s data center has been enhanced in order to counter any threat of cyber-attacks.

Mohammad Hanif Danishyar, a member of the IEC told Ariana News that two German experts from Dermalog, a German company, have arrived in Kabul to resolve the problem of low data transferring from biometric devices to main server.

He also confirmed cyber-attacks on IEC main server.

“Our server is the main thing in elections. We have taken special measures to avoid any possible threats. Even there was such attempts but experts have arrived. We want to make sure that the security of our server is not decreasing again,” Mr. Danishyar said.

In addition, officials said that around 23,000 result sheets and a complete data of voters from 5,000 biometric devices have been transferred to the IEC main server in Kabul.

However, the operational and technical chief of IEC secretariat rejected report of any cyber-attack on IEC main server.

“There is no evidence of cyber-attacks on our systems,” said Habib-ul-Rahman Nang, the chief of IEC secretariat.

Earlier, the IEC says experts from the German company of DERMALOG have been called to come to Kabul for resolving of problems affected its computer system that was hacked earlier.

According to reports, Indian hackers broke the commission’s computers benefiting a certain presidential candidate that New Delhi backs.

Electoral watchdogs say that central servers of the election commission have been out of access in the past few days, expressing concerns over fraud-related moves.

The commission said that the problem would be solved by the German computer experts.

This comes as Abdullah Abdullah’s team said that the biometric server did not work regularly in the past one week, while Ashraf Ghani’s team said there was no evidence to prove the system was hacked.