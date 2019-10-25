IEC data center breaching culprits sent to judiciary

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says the culprits of breaching its data center, were introduced to the attorney general office for investigation.

The commission officials said Friday that a special delegation appointed to probe the breaching, decided to introduce the employees suspected to the incident to the attorney general office.

Reports say that police security forces broke the locks of the election commission’s data center.

The commission also said that all the valid votes were transferred to the server and the preliminary results of the presidential election would be soon announced.

Abdullah Abdullah’s electoral team says that the commission did not share a video that captured the breaching with the media.

The commission has not yet planned a specific date for the announcement of the preliminary results.