IEC, Govt. ineptitude to run elections: Candidates

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of Presidential hopefuls on Tuesday claimed that the government and the electoral commissions are not fully prepared to conduct the presidential polls scheduled for September 28.

The candidates termed insecurity as a main challenge against the election, asking the government and political figures to pay serious attention to the issue and make a proper decision in regards.

Presidential hopeful, Shaida Mohammad Abdali said the election process has been affected due to peace talks and insecurity in Afghanistan.

“Few days have remained for election. The election was expected to be held after peace,” Mr. Abdali said. “There is a need for a ‘national meeting’ which include government [leaders] and politicians outside the government to assess the current situation in collaboration with the international community.”

The incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah along with 15 other candidates are in race for President Post.

This comes as the candidates have earlier expressed concern for government’s interference in the election commissions.

Meanwhile, four of the candidates was interviewed by TOLONews, a private TV channel, have called on government to pave the ground for a transparent election.

“We want transparent elections. We want fair elections. Security should be guaranteed. The international community should give assurances,” presidential candidate Mohammad Ibrahimi Alokozai said.

“I can assure you that the elections will be postponed. Neither the government is ready for it nor the Election Commission,” presidential candidate Mohammad Hakim Torsan said.

Also, the expectation from the Presidential candidate’s council is to announce its stance regarding the presidential polls within few weeks.

“The situation shows that if it continues as it is. There are different options and one of them is that they [members of the Presidential Candidates Council] postpone the election by using their legal right and hold the election after the situation turns normal,” presidential candidate Shahab Hakimi, quoted by TOLONews, as saying.

According to the IEC over nine million people have registered to participate in upcoming election.