IEC says vote recount process in seven provinces will complete in three days

AT News

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Saturday said to complete vote recount of the remaining seven provinces within three days. The progress made after Presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah on Friday has called on his supporters to allow recount of votes in seven provinces where they blocked the process due to “systemic frauds” in the September 28th Afghan election.

Recount and audit process in Panjshir, Jawzjan, Baghlan, Sar-i-Pul, Faryab, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces would start today (Sunday), and the it would be completed within three days, the IEC said.

Technical teams has already dispatched in these province, said IEC commissioner Awrangzeb.

The recount in these provinces involves of votes from 1,400 polling stations.

Supporters Dr. Abdullah had blocked the process, citing concerns about the addition of 300,000 questionable votes.

Fraidoon Khawzon, a spokesman for Abdullah’s electoral team, said that the Electoral Complaints Commission would meet these concerns.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Raza Fayaz, ECC’s deputy spokesman, said that the commission was ready to address all the electoral complaints following the announcement of preliminary election results, including the 300,000 questionable votes, 1tv reported.