IEC unable to clarify result announcement date due to staff disagreements

AT News Report

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has not managed yet to determine a date for the announcement of preliminary results of the presidential election as senior officials solve their disagreements and differences.

Aurangzeb, a member of the commission, said Saturday that the commission’s secretariat had suggested a three-week long delay in the announcement, but other members would not agree, so discussions were ongoing to reach a unanimous point.

“The secretariat offered a three-week delay to us. This was too long and unrealistic, so we told the secretariat that more discussions are needed to make a good timetable,” said Aurangzeb.

The preliminary results of September 28 election was planned to be announced on October 19, but the commission failed to go ahead based on the timetable and even did not declare another date.

Observers of presidential candidates express concern on the uncertainty over the result announcement.

“No illogical delay is acceptable and they (the commission) have to explain their good reasons for that,” said Dawood Soltanzoy, an aide of President Ghani.

“When the commission says about a three-week delay, it seems that has not done its job properly and tries to make excuses,” Sher Aqa Rouani, an observer of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s electoral team said.

Meanwhile, officials in the election commission say that more than 1.9 million valid votes were transferred to the data bank.



But presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah rejects the report saying that totally, 1.7 million votes were valid.