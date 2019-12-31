IECC beings sorting complaints

AT News

KABUL: In the midst of controversial election process, the Independent Election Complaints Commission (IECC) on Tuesday said that 90 percent of the complaints would be classify and investigate within 15 days. IECC’s spokesman, Qasim Ilyasi said that complaints of 10 out of 34 provinces have been completed. More than 1,200 complaints out of 2,231 have investigated in Kabul, the capital city, according to him.

“Categorization of the complaints of the 15 provinces has been finalized and the rest of provinces would be done within two or more days,” he added.

The complaints are contain of offense and negligence, in which according to Elyasi, the perpetrators would be identified and introduce to the judicial originations.

Meanwhile, the complaint commission has emphasized that it would take tremendous efforts in accordance to the electoral law to implement the process in a transparent manner. Moreover, some electoral watchdogs expressed satisfaction on the IECC’s implementation.

Yusuf Rashid, CEO of the Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan said, “The decision by the commission is still not cleared. If the process takes longtime, it should be shared through legal ways and it would not pose political dispute.”

Over 16,500 complaints have been registered in regards to 28th September presidential election. A number of electoral observers said that the IECC may not be able to investigate all of the complaints within 15 days.