IECC yet to receive list of electoral criminals

KABUL: The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) says it hasn’t yet received the list of people charged with electoral crimes, one week after a deadline for the referring of these people by the independent election commission.

Qotbuddin Roydar, a member of the electoral complaints commission, said Tuesday that the election commission hadn’t fulfilled its promise to refer the electoral criminals.

“The independent election commission should have sent us the list last week, but we have not received it yet,” said Roydar.

The election commission had earlier said that they would soon send the list of electoral fraudsters to the electoral complaint commission for investigation.

But the commission now says that work on the list was not completed.

“We are still working on the list and will send it to the complaints commission as soon as we are done,” Esmatollah Mal, deputy chairperson of the election commission said.

Meanwhile, the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA) says that the election commission is not making serious decisions.