Illegal sim cards seized, felonious introduced to AGO

AT News Report

KABUL: Ministry of Telecommunication and Information Technology (MoTIT) has introduced several people of being accused of forging documents to obtain sim cards to the Attorney General Office (AGO).

Media Advisor to the MoTIT, Shirshah Nawabi said the dossiers of a man who accused of forging documents for taking 20,000 Salam Sim Cards was identified and his dossier sent to attorney office for further inquiry.

According to him, this man once introduced by a private company to take 20,000 Salam Sim Cards, who after few days made the previous document fake with all signs and stamps and took another 20,000 Sim Cards illegally.

“The fake documents regarding 20,000 Sim Cards recognized by inspection team of the MoTIT and the suspected dossier sent to attorney office for inquiry,” he added. 20,000 sim cards that obtained illegal also seized.

Dossiers of two-three other people from the company, who directly or indirectly accused of involvement in this case, were also sent to attorney office for investigation.

According to the spokesman, MoTIT is committed to fight corruption in an effective and serious way.