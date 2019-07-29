Imran Khan soon in Kabul for peace push

AT News Report

KABUL: Pakistan Premier Imran Khan is anticipated to visit Afghanistan in an effort to push the ongoing peace process, a Pakistani newspaper reported on Monday.

Khan’s close aides told The Nation that he had promised to play a ‘more positive’ role in the Afghan peace process during his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington. “Khan is planning to visit Kabul, however no date and schedule have been finalized yet.”

“Islamabad is already doing whatever it can to ensure peace in Afghanistan. We are ready to enhance efforts to achieve the goal. Peace in Afghanistan is vital to the regional stability,” the PM’s aide was quoted as saying.

Khan, after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, said his country would do everything within its power to facilitate the ongoing peace process.

Ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have remained frosty in recent decades with both accusing each other of patronizing militants. However, another senior official said the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s recent visit to Pakistan had improved the ties between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan will remain in contact at the highest level for the sake of regional stability.

Pakistan, which has been constantly accused of harboring militants, is under immense pressure from the United States to play its role in the Afghan peace. The US has for held seven rounds of talks with the Taliban and are seemingly close to an agreement.