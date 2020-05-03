In first ten days of Ramadan; Taliban attacks kill 50 soldiers, 17 civilians

AT News

KABUL: At least 50 security personnel have been killed and another 63 wounded during assaults mounted by the Taliban fighters since the outset of the holy month of Ramadan, local and security authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Compared to the rest of the country, Kunduz, Samangan, Jawzjan, Sar-i-Pul, Takhar, Balkh, Badakhshan, Daikundi and Herat provinces have witnessed a more intensified wave of violence and firefights between the Taliban and the Afghan security forces.

According to reports, most of these casualties have occurred in Kunduz, Jawzjan, Sar-i-Pul, Takhar, Balkh and Badakhshan provinces.

Abdul Maroof Azar, Jawzjan gubernatorial spokesman, said the Taliban had organized 13 aggressive assaults on security forces in the provincial capital and districts since the start of Ramadan.

The rebels’ attacks have resulted in the killing of at least nine public uprising personnel and injuring of 12 others, said Azar, adding 16 Taliban insurgents were also slain and another 20 wounded.

Local and security authorities in Kunduz, Jawzjan, Samangan, Sar-i-Pul, Takhar, Balkh and Badakhshan provinces confirm that at least 69 militants have also been killed and 44 others injured during clashes in the respective provinces.

Adil Shah Adil, Balkh provincial police chief spokesman, stated that security forces had inflicted heavy casualties on the Taliban on the outskirts of Shor Tapa district of the province. “Two Taliban commanders, named Mullah Abdul Jabbar and Mullah Wali, were among 12 other Taliban fighters killed.”

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) refused to comment in this regard.

This comes as the National Security Office (NSC) has said that 17 civilians were killed in 17 provinces by the Taliban in the first seven days of Ramadan. “At least 49 civilians have been injured in attacks organized by the Taliban,” said Javid Faisal, NSC spokesman.