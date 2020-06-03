In the aftermath of Ayaz Niazi’s killing: Karzai extols virtues of slain cleric

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday went to the Kabul military hospital to pay tribute to religious scholar Ayaz Niazi who was killed in a terrorist attack Tuesday evening inside the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul.

In a tweet, Mr. Karzai expressed his deep grievance over “the profoundly saddening martyrdom of Dr Ayaz Niazi and other worshipers caused by a heinous terrorist attack inside Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque, Kabul.

A bomb went off in Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in 10th police precinct, Kabul city, at around 7:25pm, killing one of Afghanistan’s most revered clergies, Dr. Niazi, and injuring at least three others. Niazi was fatally wounded in the bombing and succumbed to his injuries later.

“Professor Niazi was Afghanistan’s renowned academic and highly regarded religious scholar,” he said, adding that Niazi was a peace advocate and a great patriot and vehemently condemned the attack, sending his deepest condolences to the grieving families and friends.

This is the first suicide attack following the Eid’s ceasefire in Kabul. The suicide bomber was in military uniform and the prime target is said to be Dr. Niazi himself, a source told Afghanistan Times.

The attack on the mosque sounds the alarm of an escalating spate of terrorist activities inside Kabul city and a naked sort of brutality and violence against Afghanistan’s celebrated religious scholars and innocent civilians. Such heinous attacks are always condemned in Afghanistan.