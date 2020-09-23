‘Inclusion of mother’s name in ID cards is optional’

AT News

KABUL: National Statistics Office says that including of mother’s name in the ID cards is voluntary, not compulsory.

“The name of applicant and his/her surname followed by father and mother’s name are registered in the electronic ID cards,” said head of the office, Ahmad Javid Rasouli on Wednesday.

He said that if somebody didn’t like his/her mother’s name be included in the ID card, then the mother’s name would not be compulsory.

Rasouli assured that those ID cards previously issued, would be valid even as the mother’s name is not included.

The cabinet earlier approved a suggestion that mother’s name be included along with father’s name in the electronic ID cards.

The matter sparked reactions and many said they would not want their mothers’ names be included in their ID cards.