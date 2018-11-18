Indefatigable Hamid Karzai seeks Kazakhstan backing for Afghan peace

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai called the Kazakhstan President, Nursultan Nazarbayev to help the Afghan peace program.

Karzai met Nazarbayev at the sidelines of the Astana Club conference, held in the capital of Kazakhstan, calling him an experienced leader that could cooperate with the peace process of Afghanistan.

The former president also thanked Nazarbayev for providing Afghan students with scholarships in the country’s universities.

Karzai also spoke at the Astana Club and welcomed the new US efforts for the Afghan peace process. He also supported the meeting of the member of the High Peace Council with Taliban delegation in the November 9, Moscow meeting.

Karzai hoped the meetings between peace council and Taliban continue to help them find a way for a face to face talk between Taliban and the government leadership.