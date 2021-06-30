India concerned as Afghan war escalates

AT News

KABUL: India expresses concerns over the recent developments and security situation in Afghanistan.

The country’s national security adviser office issued a statement on Wednesday, in which all Indian national residing in Afghanistan have been asked to be “careful”.

New Delhi calls situation in Afghanistan as a matter of concern, saying that Taliban are trying to expand their influence and violence is increasing day by day.

India had earlier called for reduction in violence in Afghanistan.

Taliban have assured foreign national in Afghanistan about their security, saying nothing would threaten their lives and jobs.