India rushes to evacuate nationals as war escalates

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: India has decided to evacuate its nationals and officials from Kabul and other cities as the security situation is getting worse due intensification of violence by the Taliban to gain more territory.

“Plans have been worked out for the evacuation of our staff and other personnel present in Afghanistan in the cities of Kabul, Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif,” India Today reported on Tuesday, quoting top Indian government sources.

Due to the ongoing security situation in the Afghan cities and hinterland, it is becoming untenable for embassies and consulates to operate. Afghan officials themselves have started fleeing the areas under their government control fearing Taliban attack, the sources said.

After US President Joe Biden announced completely withdrawal plan from Afghanistan and global forces started interacting with the Taliban, the areas under control of the outfit have expanded significantly. There have also been instances where Afghan security personnel have joined ranks with the Taliban.

India had four consulates in Afghanistan along with the embassy in Kabul, which has military officials working as defense attachés and helping in the training of Afghanistan’s army and police forces.

It is not yet clear whether the entire staff will come back or some elements will remain there, but the evacuation plan is at advanced stages and maybe carried out in the near future, the report added.

The Indian consulates in Jalalabad and Herat cities stopped operations sometime ago while the operations in Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif are still on, according to the report.