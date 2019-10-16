India to send 75,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: India will be sending a consignment of 75000 MT (metric tonnes) of wheat to Afghanistan in November 2019 as part of its humanitarian gesture. The consignment will be sent via the Chabahar port and the supply will commence from Kandala port next month.

India first sent a consignment of wheat via Chabahar in 2017 when they started the supply of 1.1 million tonnes of wheat for Afghanistan. The 2017 consignment also paved the way for operationalisation of the Chabahar port as a reliable way for connectivity for Afghanistan.

As part of its humanitarian gesture, India is also providing financial assistance for the treatment of Afghan children suffering from congenital heart disease. According to Indian envoy to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar, in the last four years around 2000 Afghan children in the age group of 4 months to 18 years have been treated with India’s assistance of US $4 million.

Speaking at the 37th anniversary of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (SRCS), Vinay Kumar spoke about the financial assistance being provided by New Delhi for treatment of Afghan children suffering from Congenital Heart Disease and commended the “outstanding work of ARCS and its volunteers in providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan affected by the conflict and natural disasters.

From infrastructure to humanitarian aid to building institutions, India is engaging with Afghanistan according to the country’s development priorities.

New Delhi on Tuesday completed the replacements for all four Mi 24V helicopters it had given to Afghanistan in 2015/2016. While 2 helicopters were given earlier this year, rest 2 were handed over to Afghan National Security Forces or ANDSF on Tuesday.

The landlocked country is being connected via the Chabahar and the India-Afghanistan Air Corridor by India.