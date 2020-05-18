India touts political settlement between Afghan leaders

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The government of India has welcomed the Political Agreement concluded by the political leadership in Kabul.

“India has consistently supported inclusive governance, national unity, strong institutions, Constitutional order, rights of all sections of society and the territorial integrity of Afghanistan, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The continuing and enhanced violence and terror in Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. India calls for an immediate ceasefire and assistance to the people of Afghanistan to deal with the humanitarian situation arising from COVID-19, it added.

India hopes the Political Agreement and creation of the High Council of National Reconciliation will result in renewed efforts for establishing enduring peace and stability and putting an end to externally sponsored terrorism and violence.

President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah singed power-sharing deal on Sunday and put an end to the longstanding dispute stemmed from last year’s presidential election.