AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan’s former President Hamid Karzai has been endorsed once again by prominent foreign diplomats for an exemplary leadership during his post-Taliban presidency and in early 2010s before a dramatic American military drawdown.

In a recent interview with Hyperbole, Germany’s special envoy to Afghanistan Potzel Markus was asked for his opinion about the world leaders he has met. While sharing his impressions, Mr. Potzel mentioned Hamid Karzai.

He said, “Hamid Karzai was the most impressive person I met, very well-read and wise.”

Afghanistan’s former President has inspired awe in the world stage before as well. A book by Norwegian diplomat narrates the shrewdness and political acumen of Hamid Karzai and his premonitions of bleak days ahead if politicians in Afghanistan renege national interest.

Based on the author’s own conversations with President Karzai and other Afghan politicians, as well as prominent international representatives, “Power Struggle over Afghanistan” is a Kai Eide’s, former UN envoy to Afghanistan, an account of his experience in Afghanistan.

The book which holds Karzai in awe has been widely endorsed in the political milieu. “I cannot resist the temptation. The more I look back, the more I admire Karzai,” he said in that time.

Former U.S. acting special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Jarrett Blanc, said in his recent tweet said, “I wholeheartedly endorse the sentiment about Karzai. He is a gifted Afghan politician, and our inability to listen to his analysis in a timely way was, over and over again, the explanation of our wrong direction”.