Indonesia ready to facilitate intra-Afghan talks

AT News Report

KABUL: The government of Indonesia on Friday lends support to the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process, and expressed readiness to facilitate intra-Afghan peace talks, a joint statement said.

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani’s visit Jakarta, the Indonesian capital in invitation extended by his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on March 14-15. Rabbani also met with Indonesia Vice President Jusuf Kalla.

The visit was aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Afghanistan in all areas as the follow up of the consensus reached during President Ashraf Ghani’s visit in April 2017 and the visit of President Joko Widodo in January 2018 to Afghanistan, Pajhowk Afghan News reported.

Afghanistan thanked Indonesia for its sincere, constructive, and consistent efforts especially in the peace process and the successful convening of the Trilateral Ulema Conference between Ulema of Afghanistan, Indonesia and Pakistan in Bogor in May 2018.

Indonesia reiterated its commitment to supporting peacebuilding efforts in Afghanistan, through, among others, various capacity building programs.

This year, Indonesia offered capacity building programs in the field of mining, election process, education, diplomatic training, and women empowerment.

Indonesia once again expressed its support to the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and stands ready to facilitate intra-Afghan peace talks.

The two sides agreed to continue their close consultation for further advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in exchange of Ulema, capacity building and peace process efforts.