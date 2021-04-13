Indonesian clerics denounce Afghan war ‘tyrannical’

AT News

KABUL: The religious scholars in Indonesia condemned the ongoing war in Afghanistan as tyrannical, calling for immediate end in violence in the war-hit country.

According to ministry of foreign affairs, the Indonesian clerics have condemned the war in Afghanistan as “illegitimate and tyrannical”.

They have declared that violence in Afghanistan was illegitimate and that the Taliban to make peace with the government of Afghanistan as soon as possible and put an end to the ongoing violence.

Taliban announced Monday that they would not participate in the Turkey meeting on Afghanistan planned to be held this week. The group’s political spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that their leadership was still assessing the meeting’s agenda.

President Ghani’s office reacted to Taliban announcement, accusing them of knowing nothing except killing and destruction.

