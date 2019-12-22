Initial election results finally announced; Abdullah calls results ‘fraudulent’; Ghani welcomes announcement

AT News

KABUL: The long-delayed preliminary results of the September vote have finally announced on Sunday by Independent Election Commission (IEC) that shows President Ashraf Ghani leading with 50.64 percent and his main rival Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, with 39.5 votes.

IEC Chairwoman, Hawa Alam Nuristani in a news conference put the total voters to 1,824,401, with 31 percent of women, in which Ashraf Ghani received 923,868 votes (50.64 percent), and Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah 720,990 votes (39.52 percent) and the rest contenders obtain less.

Gulbudin Hekmayar obtains 70,242 votes (3.85 percent), Rahmatullah Nabil 33,921 votes (1.86 percent), Dr. Faramarz Tamana 18,066 votes (0.99 percent), Sayed Noorullah Jalili 15,526 votes (0.85 percent), Abdul Latif Pedram 12,608 votes (0.69 percent), Enayatullah Hafiz 11,374 (0.62 percent ) Mohammad Hakim Torsan 6,504 votes (0.36 percent), Ahmad Wali Masoud 3,942 (0.22 percent), Mohammad Shahab Hakimi 3,324 (0.18 percent), Dr. Gholam Faroq Nejrabi 1,606 (0.09) and Noor Rahman Liwal 865 (0.05 percent).

According to IEC the presidential candidates have the right to submit their complaints to the Independent Election Complaint Commission (IECC) within three days.

Head of IECC, Zuhra Bayan Shinwari in a press conference said that complaints over initial election results could be registered within three days. She also assured to address complaints sufficiently, and empathized that it was initial election results, not final. She stated that it will take 39 days to address all the electoral complaints.

Soon after the election result, Abdullah Abdullah’s campaign team has opposed the results and termed “widespread fraud” in the process, which is not acceptable for them.