Initial election results likely on Saturday

AT News

KABUL: After a long time dispute between the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and presidential candidates over votes recounting process, some sources in the commission said Saturday that the preliminary results may be announced Sunday.

The sources, who wished to go unnamed, said that all necessary preparations have been taken for the announcement of the results.

According to him, head of the commission’s secretary has submitted the final result of the votes recounting to the leadership of the commission.

The source furthered that after evaluation of the process by the commissioners and head of the IEC, the results would be announced.

Afghanistan Presidential Election was held on September 28th. There were high concerns about the election due to ongoing conflicts as the Taliban had threaded the people not to take part in the vote casting. However, a large number of people has braved the challenges and casted their votes to preserve the rule of democracy in the country.

Moreover, Ghani’s top competitor, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah along with a number of other candidates had opposed the votes’ recounting process- an implementation was planned by the IEC to audit the casted votes.

His supporters have staged widespread protests in several provinces as they had blocked the IEC’s centers in seven Northern provinces. However, Abdullah in a press conference later on has called on his supporters to allow the commission to implement the process.

But he had warned that his team would not accept any fraudulence results, accusing the IEC and Ghani of committing systematic fraud in the election.

Meanwhile, Second Vice President for Ashraf Ghani, Sarwar Danish has expressed criticism on some of the political figures for taken hostage of the election process.