Initial election results likely within 2-day: IEC

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) is likely to announce the preliminary results of complicated Afghan election within two days. According to the IEC, the result of 27 provinces is probable to be announced in next two days, while demonstrations going on across the country by supporters of Abdullah Abdullah. They have repeatedly accusing IEC and President Ghani’s team of committing system frauds. They also closed provincial IEC office in seven provinces.

Also three months passed form September 28th election, and there is no clue when electoral deadlock would come to an end. First the results were to announce on 9 October, but it has been twice delayed until unknown time.

The IEC failed to announce due to technical issues and problems during segregation of clean votes from fake one. The second time was November 14, but yet again IEC failed to announce the initial results.

In the wake of chaotic Presidential polls, hundreds of presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah’s supporters have staged marches in several provinces of Afghanistan and expressed criticism on the Independent Election Commission’s (IEC) implementation.

The so called “Anti-Fraud” protests have been launched in eastern Kunar, northern Kunduz and western Nimruz provinces by supporters of Abdullah.