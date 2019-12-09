Insecurity intensified in Nangarhar: Activists

AT News

KABUL: Nangarhari women and civil rights activists have staged marches on the streets of the provincial capital city, Jalalabad, where they protested the intensification of insecurity and instability in the province.

The activists have called for resignation of provincial security officials, saying that realted officials have been failed to provide stability and safer security for the residents.

Referring to late Testu Nakamura, a Japanese medical doctor and aid worker‘s assassination, Moqadas Ahmadzai, an activist said that the recent insecurity has concerned the inhabits and that the government should take serious steps in regards.

Nakamura has been earlier assassinated by the some unknown armed men in the provincial capital city, Jalalabad. He has spent his most life in eastern parts of the country, especially in Nangarhar, where he had implemented several irrigation and agriculture projects for the rural residents.

Meanwhile, Imal Niazai Nangarhar Police Chief said that the security forces have arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of Testu Nakamura.

Nangarhar is one of the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan, where Taliban and ISI-K (Daehs) are actively present. President Ashraf Ghani has earlier announced that hundreds of Daesh affiliated members have been killed and surrendered to the Afghan security forces.