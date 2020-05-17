Insurgents kill guards of Logar copper mine

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban rebels have attacked checkpoints of security forces – guarding the country’s biggest copper mine in southeastern Logar province – and killed eight guards and wounded five others.

Spokesman for the ministry of mines and petroleum, Abdul Qaddir Mustafi said, “It was not the first time, the Taliban had earlier also set attacks on the guarding checkpoints and inflicted casualties on the security forces.”

Earlier, the ministry confirmed killing of eight Afghan security forces in the similar attack again conducted by the Taliban insurgents in Ainak-Copper Mines.

Over ten years ago, the Afghan government signed a contract with a Chinese company on one of the world’s untouched copper underground sources. But the process of mining has been repeatedly stalled due to insecurity and lack of safety environment for the engineers and workers.