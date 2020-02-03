Home / Latest Updates / Insurgents set school ablaze in north

Insurgents set school ablaze in north

KABUL: Taliban insurgents, who are opposed to female education during its regime, set fire to a girls’ school in Takhar province, local officials said Monday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Jawad Hejri said, the school located in Bodla area of Taloan city, the provincial capital city, and it has been burned down by the Taliban group.

It is not the first incident, in the past the Taliban group has burned schools of girls in Kabul, the capital city, and other parts of the country.

The recent one was in Shakardara district of Kabul province, where Taliban burned and destroyed a girls’ school.

