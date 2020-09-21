Insurgents shoot woman dead in Sare Pul

AT News

KABUL: A woman was shot dead by Taliban fighters in the northern province of Sar-e-Pul.

Provincial officials said Monday that 28 years old Aisha was shot dead by Taliban in the Sangcharak district.

Naqibullah Daqiq, Sangcharak district governor, said that Mullah Hashem, head of insurgents’ religious affairs department ordered for her shooting.

Aisha was married and had three children, according to Daqiq. She was killed on charge of illegitimate relations.

Nabila Rahimi, head of provincial department of women’s affairs, said that they registered 15 murders by the Taliban since the beginning of the current Persian Year (March 21).

She said that violence against women increased in the Taliban-controlled areas, adding that Aisha was killed by unknown reasons.

Parts of Sangcharak district are under Taliban control for two years and the militants tease the residents by different excuses.

The insurgent group has not yet commented.