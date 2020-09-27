Insurgents storm security outposts in Farah, killing 7 soldiers

AT News

KABUL: At least seven service members of army were killed when Taliban insurgents launched attacks on their outposts in Farah, an insecure province in the west sharing border with Iran, provincial officials confirmed.

The incident took place in the Bala Boluk district, where the militants attacked the army outposts late Saturday, Shah Mahmoud Naeemi, member of provincial council said Sunday.

The army outposts are located along the Herat-Kandahar highway.

The army outposts fell to Taliban, according to Naeemi, who said that the insurgents have taken nine soldiers hostage along with a large amount of weapons and munitions.

The army outposts fell after two-hour long gun battles between the assailants and the soldiers who resisted and defended their posts.

Naeemi said that no reinforcement was sent to the area for help.

Taliban have not commented on the incident.

The insurgents have recently accelerated attacks on the defense and security forces as their representatives are holding negotiations with the government-appointed negotiators in Qatar to seek ways for a permanent peace.

No considerable achievement has been gained yet since the talks began on September 12.