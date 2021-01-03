Intelligence thwarts terrorist plan to kill a journalist in Khost

AT News

KABUL: Two people have been arrested after an alleged plot to assassinate a reporter from Gharghasht TV Network in eastern Khost provinces was foiled.

The operatives of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) detained two suspects, who were assigned to target a local reporter. “Haqqani Terrorist Network in collusion with other terrorist groups is making efforts to target journalists and media workers,” the spy agency said in a statement on Sunday.

“Recently they assigned Dindar and Rahmatullah, the two fanatics, to assassinate a reporter of Gharghasht TV in the capital city of Khost,” the statement added.

NDS considers freedom of speech as a value defined by the constitution, and won’t let this vice to be silenced by terrorists and other destructive elements, the statement added.

This is as the Center of Afghan Journalists had registered 112 cases of violence against journalists in Afghanistan in the year of 2020. The cases include murders, injuries, physical violence, insults and degrade pressures and intimidation as well as attacks and destructive acts which have been considered unprecedented.

According to Center eight media workers including presenters, reporters, cameramen, technicians and service members lost their lives in 2020 in different provinces.