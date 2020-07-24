Intensifying violence dulls peace negotiations

Patriotism lies in working for a peaceful and sovereign Afghanistan: Karzai

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the reconciliation council have condemned an airstrike carried out by Afghan Air Force to target Taliban militants in Herat province – violence and killings would not help the peace negotiations.

“I am deeply pained by the tragedy in Adraskan, Herat, in which civilians including children were killed,” former president Hamid Karzai said.

The continued fighting is of great concern to the people of Afghanistan. I once again, call on the Afghan sides to end this foreign-imposed conflict, which is killing Afghans but serving others: Karzai

Patriotism lies in working for a peaceful and sovereign Afghanistan

Abdullah said that “tens of civilians including children” were killed and wounded in the Wednesday’s attack in the Adraskan district.

“We expected the reduction in violence by getting close to the intra-Afghan talks and paving the ground for peace for the first time,” he said.

He called the attack as a “human tragedy”, calling on the war sides to pay respect to civilian lives and properties.

Abdullah asked for a government investigation of the attack.

Witnesses say that 12 civilians were killed and 20 more wounded in the attack.

The government confirms the attack, saying that a number of Taliban fighters were killed and wounded, with the ministry of defense rejecting allegations over the civilian casualties.

Provincial officials said that the strike was carried out to prevent Taliban attacks on the government installations. “The Taliban were preparing to attack government institutions, so the attack foiled their plan,” said Jilani Farhad, spokesman of the provincial governor.