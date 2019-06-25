Interferences still exist in IEC works: Abdullah

AT News Reports

KABUL: Visiting a polling registration center in Kabul on Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah said that he is informed of interferences in the Independent Election Commission’s Affairs (IEC).

Abdullah told mediaman that complaints of meddling in the IEC ‘s affairs have been reported to him.

He called on the electoral commissioners to publicize any kind of complaints regarding interferences by the CEO’s personnel in the election process.

Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah along with Enayatullah Baber Farahmand and Assadullah Sadati leading the “Stability and Convergence” electoral team for the upcoming September elections, visited the center.

He was running for presidential election twice once in 2009 and second 2014, in which he was failed to secure enough votes to take the presidential administration.

“If we repeat the problems of the past elections, it will lead the country to a great crisis,” he said, adding “we are calling on the commission to pay ultimate attention and be independent.”

His remark comes after allegations have been made by senior member of the IEC over interfering in the electoral commissions by presidential palace. An electoral commissioner, Mowlana Abdullah accused chief secretariat of the IEC of links with the President Ghani’s sides. However, the presidential palace turned down the allegation. The presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28 this year.