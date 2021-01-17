Interior Minister warns Taliban of “defeat” if not accept ceasefire

AT News

KABUL: Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi warns the Taliban militants that there are several other ways to defeat them if they would not agree on a cease fire.

A statement issued Sunday by the ministry of interior quoted Andarabi as saying that Taliban are not adherent to peace and would intensify war once the foreign troops are gone.

Abdul Bari Aarez, who met Andarabi on Sunday, said that the minister predicted increased attacks in the next Persian Year (beginning on March 21).

“Taliban are preparing for a countrywide and big war and are just waiting for the US soldiers’ withdrawal to start attacks. But minister Andarabi assured of tight defensive preparedness,” Aarez said.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that war would continue when peace efforts fail. He emphasized that the ongoing peace talks are good way to end the war, but warned that military solution would replace if the efforts are hindered.

The Afghan and Taliban negotiators are back in Qatar to resume peace talks after three weeks of lull. But targeted attacks on journalists, civil society activists and government employees have increased. Unknown gunmen opened fire at two female judges of the Supreme Court on Sunday in Kabul. The two were killed on spot while their driver was wounded.