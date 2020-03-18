Interior Ministry shuts down amid virus concerns

AT News

KABUL: Amid fears of spiraling of coronavirus which is epidemic and also with 22 positive cases across Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday announced shutting down its office for applicants in Kabul.

Virus infection is continuing to spread, the ministry said in a statement, adding to contain its spread, the ministry call on the applicants not to visit the ministry until next announcement.

The virus has promoted global health crisis, in which thousands of people died and thousands other infected.

However, the ministry says those individuals whose document take less time, can visit the ministry.

The pandemic has so far taken about 8,000 lives, and the number of infected cases stands more than 200,000.

According to UN, Covid-19 pandemic could put 25 million more people out of work—workers worldwide could also lose up to $3.4 trillion in 2020 income over coronavirus.