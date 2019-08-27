Interior Ministry still hotbed of corruption

AT News Report

KABUL: The anti-corruption monitoring and evaluating committee said in the past six months, only three of its 56 reforming proposals have been come into affects in ministry of interior.

Member of the committee, Bari Salam said they had found out many cases of fraudulence and corruption in procurement, logistics and human resources departments of the ministry.

He said that the committee has provided 56 proposals to the ministry to resolve the corruption challenges in its administration.

“28 other proposals are under work, five had been crossed out, and 20 others were remained untouched,” Salam added. He said that all of the proposals should be implemented in the next six months.

The majority of the proposals are related to procurement and human resources department of the ministry.

Meanwhile, secretary for the committee, Maiwand Rouhani said they would work in coordination with the ministry regarding the implementation of the rest of recommendations.

Afghanistan has been described as one of the most corrupted country in the world. Around three months ago, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a statement that millions of dollars had been wasted due to fraudulence and corruption in the ministries of defense and interior.