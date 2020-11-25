International Community pledge $12b to Afghanistan for next four years

AT News

KABUL: The international community pledged in the Geneva conference to donate 12 billion dollars to Afghanistan in the next four years.

Ville Skinnari, minister of foreign trade and development of Finland, said: “Today, we committed to Afghanistan until 2024. The donors pledged to finance three billion dollars in the first of four years and we expect the annual commitments remain in this level. This amount will reach 12 billion dollars in the next four years.”

The donor countries and organizations had pledged to assist more than 15.2 billion dollars to the war-hit country in 2016 conference held in Brussels.

“First we agreed on a political and development program that is explained in a document. Secondly, we agreed on the partnership framework that explains the bilateral obligations and commitments, the final agreement was that we received a surprising list that indicates our international partners’ generosity, commitment and support,” Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar said.

Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for Afghanistan, emphasized on the more accountability.

“This new cooperation will form with tough conditions and evaluating mechanisms and will be implemented annually. This is to get assured that we all reach our goals that is getting a better result to the people of Afghanistan,” she said.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasized on fight against corruption in Afghanistan.

Cease fire in Afghanistan is an important subject discussed in the Geneva conference.

Peka Haavisto, Finland’s minister of foreign affairs, said that 66 countries and 32 international organizations attended the conference held on November 23-24 and announced their strong support for a durable and inclusive peace in Afghanistan.