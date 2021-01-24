International Day of Education; Over 3m Afghan Children Out of School

AT News

KABUL: 24 January is considered as ‘International Day of Education’, where Afghanistan also celebrates this day as in the last 20 years, one of the greatest accomplishments has been increasing access to education for all Afghans. Despite the tremendous achievements, 3.7 million Afghan children are still deprived of education. This country opened its first modern school around 117 years ago, but still has a long way to go to popularize education in the highly traditional society. Opposition to girl’s education is still a serious challenge.

During the Taliban regime, girls and women were utterly banned from public appearance and going to schools. That period is considered the darkest era for girl’s education.

A Spokesman for the Ministry of Education says war, poverty and social traditions are the main reason behind depriving children from education.

Najiba Arian said, “In remote areas, girls have less access than boys, but overall, it is satisfactory.”

“Our effort is to increase the percentage and significant share of girls. Access to education is mostly lacking in remote areas.

US ambassador to Afghanistan tweeted: Over the last 20 years, one of the greatest accomplishments of our Enduring Partnership has been increasing access to education for all Afghans. USAID in collaboration with local authorities and international donors, has ensured over 9 million children here are now enrolled in school; Printed/distributed more than 170 million textbooks; and Enrolled over 3 million Afghan girls in community-based education classes.”

Anyways, despite all these challenges, the level of education in Afghanistan is currently unprecedented in the history of this country.

Government officials consider it a great achievement, the international community and donors also stressed the need to maintain this achievement and expand children’s access to education.