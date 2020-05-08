Interpol seizes 1,000 Afghan relics

AT News

KABUL: The Interpol has seized 971 ancient relics belonging to Afghanistan.

The Interpol Secretary General, Jurgen Stock, said Friday that they had totally seized 19,000 relics stolen from different countries, from which, 971 belong to Afghanistan.

He called smuggling of ancient and cultural relics part of organized crimes that the Interpol is responsible to fight with.

According to Stock, most of the ancient relics were seized in Kabul International Airport, while the smugglers tried to take them to Turkey’s Istanbul.

These relics were seized in the second half of 2019 in 103 countries and the Interpol has arrested 101 smugglers.

Coins from different periods of history, jewelries, weapons, images and fossils are the seized relics.



