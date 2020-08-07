Intra-Afghan talks a ‘national responsibility’ to end war: Karzai

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai welcomed the selection of Abdullah Abdullah as head of the consultative Loya Jirga as good choice, wishing him success for reaching a nationwide peace.

The former president expressed hope that the Jirga work united to find the way for peace.

In a message, issued on Friday the former president said that many efforts have been going on for a long time for peace, but the efforts faced hurdles in different steps.

Karzai called the intra-Afghan talks as a national responsibility to end the long war and bring peace to the war-hit country.

Karzai hoped that the consultative Jirga focus only on the peace matters including the intra-Afghan talks.

Karzai said he would support and uphold the Jirga if it works on the peace-related issues.