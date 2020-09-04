Intra-Afghan talks delayed

Kabul peace team was expected to fly to Doha on Friday but postponed because Taliban negotiators face visa problems and some other troubles in Pakistan

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government’s peace negotiating delegation’s visit to Qatar was once again postponed due to several problems their Taliban interlocutors face in Pakistan.

The government’s negotiating team was to fly to Doha on Friday to hold the first round of the peace negotiations with Taliban officials.

According to reports, Taliban negotiators Face visa problems and some troubles in Pakistan, where the militants’ sanctuaries are based.

Taliban’s head of political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and some other militant officials who were in Islamabad last month, are facing visa problems and are yet to fly to Doha.

Pakistan has recently imposed sanctions on Taliban leaders and has reportedly confiscated their assets.

Sources in President Ghani’s office say that the government delegation would soon travel to Qatar.

The government’s negotiating delegation was first to go to Qatar on Thursday, but it was postponed for Friday. Now, it is not clear when the visit is going to happen.

The National Security Council says that all the 400 Taliban’s controversial prisoners were released from government prisons, urging that the militants would have no excuse to delay peace talks.

Taliban had warned they would not hold any negotiations with the government of Afghanistan unless Kabul releases all the 5,000 imprisoned insurgents under the peace deal the insurgents signed with the United States late February.