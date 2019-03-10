Intra-Afghan talks expected after Taliban-US negotiations

AT News Report

KABUL: A second round of intra-Afghan talks is to be held at the end of the negotiations between US officials and Taliban representatives underway in Qatar, reports say.

The Afghan politicians who sat with Taliban negotiating team in Moscow, would hold another round of talks once the Qatar negotiations are over.

According to reports, those politicians who met Taliban representatives in Russia would be invited for the next talks, but the government of Afghanistan is not reported to attend the meeting, which is planned to be held in Doha.

The High Peace Council says that a number of its members would probably attend the intra-Afghan talks individually.

Taliban have not yet accepted to meet delegation from Afghan government.