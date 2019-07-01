AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects direct talks between Afghan government and the Taliban in upcoming two weeks, which time and gain Taliban rejected face-to-face talks with Kabul administration.

Spokesperson for Foreign Ministry Sibghatullah AhmadisaidGermany pledged to support Afghanistan’s election and peace process to end 18-year long war.

“There is a possibility of the direct talks between the Taliban and the government in the next one or two weeks,” said Ahmadi. “Germany guaranteed to intermediate between Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and representative of the Taliban.”

Ahmadi added that in addition to Germany, Indonesia andUzbekistan stood ready to host talks between the government and the Taliban.

The remarks came at a time that ZalmayKhalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghan reconciliation, opened on Saturday the seventh round of direct talks with political chief of the Taliban Mullah Baradar-led delegation in Doha, Qatar.

During the six-month-long direct talks with the Taliban, the group refused to meet the delegation of the Afghan government.

In December 2018, the Taliban group declined to even see representatives of the government who were waiting in the next-door hotel room in Doha, Qatar.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, however, during his unannounced visit to Kabulhoped to achieve a deal with the Taliban before September this year.

Amid a raging war and presidential election secluded for September, U.S. and the government intensified diplomatic efforts to make peace with the Taliban before September.