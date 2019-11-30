Intra-Afghan talks may take place in Germany: Sources

AT News

KABUL: A conference on Afghan peace process was about to hold in Beijing, the capital city of China, but due to divergence, where Taliban group once opposed Kabul delegation prepared by the government, now there is expectation that the talks to be held in Germany.

A source who wished to go unnamed said that German Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Markus Potzel has held talks with the Taliban representatives in Qatar’s capital Doha, where both sides discussed the possible intra-Afghan-talks supposed to be held in Berlin.

According to the source, the German envoy would visit Kabul to exchange views with the Afghan officials about the meeting. The sources said that US supports Germany in hosting the meeting.

The China meeting over Afghanistan peace process was supposed to be held in late November but after two times delays in the talks, the meeting is seemed to be failed.

There are rumors that the European and U.S. oppose the China meeting and that the Afghan government tries to take control of the conference.

“Americans and Europeans oppose the Beijing intra-Afghan-talks, government wants to take control of the meeting , the Taliban are opposing the list of participants made by the Afghan government, these are the reasons for the failure of conference” added the source, speaking in condition of anonymity.

There have been a number of direct talks between the Taliban representatives and Afghan politicians. Moscow has earlier host two intra-Afghan-talks once in 2018 and second in early February 2019. But the Taliban so far has not held any direct talks with the Afghan government.